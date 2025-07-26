Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,018,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 815.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

