Head-To-Head Review: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lowe’s Companies and Lovesac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58 Lovesac 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus target price of $271.12, suggesting a potential upside of 19.53%. Lovesac has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.68%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Lowe’s Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion 1.52 $6.96 billion $12.07 18.79 Lovesac $680.63 million 0.43 $11.56 million $0.70 29.01

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Lovesac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac. Lowe’s Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lovesac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07% Lovesac 1.99% 6.70% 2.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Lovesac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lovesac has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

