Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,627 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,361 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after buying an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 82,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.