Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Head-To-Head Review

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butterfly Network and CVR Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $82.06 million 5.92 -$72.49 million ($0.29) -6.78 CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network.

Risk & Volatility

Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 28.73, meaning that its stock price is 2,773% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -75.56% -29.97% -21.13% CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Butterfly Network and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as professional services for large scale deployments; and ScanLab, an education-only app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning, enhancing the learning process. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About CVR Medical

(Get Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.