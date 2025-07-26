Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.3%

BATS USMV opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.