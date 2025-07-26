TD Asset Management Inc Sells 159,334 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,334 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.86% of LPL Financial worth $223,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LPL Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 195.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,319.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $380.04 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $396.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.98.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

