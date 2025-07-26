BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.