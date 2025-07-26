BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Sells 355,413 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,413 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.