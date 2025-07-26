iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF makes up about 0.6% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,999,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 250,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

