Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 344,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 430,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

