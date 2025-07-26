Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 1,509 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

