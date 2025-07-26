Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 257 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

