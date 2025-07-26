Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $809,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 374,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

