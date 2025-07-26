Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $862,000 Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cencora were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.27. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

