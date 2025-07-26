Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 43,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.