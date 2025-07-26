Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

