Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $233.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $233.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

