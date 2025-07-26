Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $73.41 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

