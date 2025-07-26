Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $295.50 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $295.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.95.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.