Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 87.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 141.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.63.

NYSE ZTS opened at $151.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

