Rareview Capital LLC Has $27.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rareview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.4% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $585.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $586.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

