Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,838 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.0% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after buying an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $2,890,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 582,400 shares in the company, valued at $64,757,056. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

