Marietta Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 826.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,978 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

