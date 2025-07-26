Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 492.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $130.03 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.58.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

