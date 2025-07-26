Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,901 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 982,740 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 303,723 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.1%

HMY stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.77.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

