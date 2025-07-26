Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

NYSE:CRM opened at $269.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.27. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

