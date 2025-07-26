Rareview Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM)

Rareview Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Invvlu Mu Incm comprises approximately 1.1% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rareview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invvlu Mu Incm worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm by 1,096.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invvlu Mu Incm Trading Up 0.3%

Invvlu Mu Incm stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

