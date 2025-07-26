Rareview Capital LLC Sells 24,670 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Rareview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the quarter. Rareview Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 138,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

CARY opened at $20.83 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

