International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $302,564,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $259.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $181.81 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

