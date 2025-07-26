Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

