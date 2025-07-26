Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Shares Sold by Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,780 shares during the quarter. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3,634.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,895,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.52 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 12.98%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

