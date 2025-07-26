ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $711.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $945.05.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

