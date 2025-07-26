Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 903,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,763 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

