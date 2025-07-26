10,861 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,083.52. This trade represents a 95.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. This trade represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.02 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

