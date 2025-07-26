Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,157 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

