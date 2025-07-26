Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 24,672 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 54,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 447,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,051 shares of company stock worth $807,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

