Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after buying an additional 159,597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL opened at $979.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,097.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,247.17. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $736.75 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

