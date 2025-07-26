9,546 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

