Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 4,250 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Viking were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viking by 2,135.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Viking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $51.00 price target on Viking in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Viking from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Viking Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VIK stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.18 million. Viking had a negative return on equity of 128.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

