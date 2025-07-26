Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $228,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.3%

TER stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

