Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $143.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

