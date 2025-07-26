HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $59,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

