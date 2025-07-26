HB Wealth Management LLC Has $39.47 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,883,000 after buying an additional 1,254,652 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after buying an additional 12,885,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,440,000 after buying an additional 11,033,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 10,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,576,000 after buying an additional 7,795,701 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

