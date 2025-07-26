SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,895 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $98.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

