Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 416,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 328,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

CASS opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.45. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

