Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 11,930 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,125,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

