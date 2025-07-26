Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4,157.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

