Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 337 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 9.7%

NYSE:EME opened at $634.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $636.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EME shares. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $570.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.17.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

