Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SharkNinja by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.