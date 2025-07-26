Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2025

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WATFree Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after purchasing an additional 661,004 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,112,000 after purchasing an additional 614,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,928,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after buying an additional 246,738 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $302.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $279.61 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average of $358.16.

Waters (NYSE:WATGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.