Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after purchasing an additional 661,004 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,112,000 after purchasing an additional 614,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,928,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after buying an additional 246,738 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $302.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $279.61 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average of $358.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.94.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

